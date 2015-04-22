April 22 forecast, wave goodbye to the sun - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

April 22 forecast, wave goodbye to the sun

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Good afternoon, folks! While the skies are mostly clear today, that will be changing as we head toward the weekend

Tomorrow, there will be a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe. The main concerns with any storm tomorrow look to be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. We may see the strongest storm produce some small hail and we can't rule out the possibility for an isolated tornado, but those threats will be quite low.

Friday we will increase the threat for severe weather as things will line up a little better to get stronger storms going. It still looks like a bulk of the action will be to the west, but some storms may develop in the area capable of very heavy rain, damaging wind, hail up to the size of chicken eggs, and a few isolated tornadoes.

That threat will linger into the overnight hours Friday and into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon we should start to clear things out.

Daytime high temperatures will run in the low 80s each day.

