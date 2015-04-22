Another nice expected in the Pine Belt.

After another cool start to the day expect a mostly sunny and warm afternoon in the Pine Belt with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

As we head into the overnight period into early Thursday there is a chance some showers and thunderstorms to move through our area.Although the severe weather risk with the showers and thunderstorms appears rather low at this time we certainly will not rule the possibility out and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.It appears the better threat for severe weather will be on Friday and this will be closely monitored as well.See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather