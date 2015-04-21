Very nice day expected in the Pine Belt. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM Weather WDAM Weather
 After a rather cool start to the day expect sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 70's.

Another cool night is on tap for the Pine Belt with lows temps in the lower to mid 50's.

Warmer on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80's. We will put a 10% chance for shower or thunderstorm in the forecast for the afternoon but our better chances for showers and thunderstorms appear to be on Wednesday night into Thursday. Some of the storms could be severe so we will monitor the situation closely. 

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather
Powered by Frankly