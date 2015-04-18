AKA celebrates 40 years being chartered at USM

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrated 40 years of being chartered at the University of Southern Mississippi Friday.

Sorority members said they are excited to reach such a major milestone, especially being the first African American sorority chartered at Southern Miss.

"Hopefully the principles and ideas that Alpha Kappa Alpha started over 107 years ago are continuing on into the future and that's what's very important," Adrian Mosely said.

The sorority members have events planned throughout the weekend, with local leaders and more than 200 alumni members across the country expected to be in attendance.

"We have sorority members back from 1975 all the way to 2014 who have never come in contact, so in celebration of 40 years, it's just fellowship, fun and getting to know one another," Khadijah Watson said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. was founded in 1908.

