Man with stab wounds pulled over in Lamar County

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, a man driving recklessly was pulled over by Lamar County authorities Saturday. Once the vehicle was stopped, it was discovered that the man was suffering from multiple stab wounds.Sheriff Rigel said authorities called ambulances services and the man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.Sources told WDAM that the stabbing took place at an apartment complex on 4street in Hattiesburg.We reached out to the Hattiesburg police department, but our calls were not returned.Our cameras were at the apartment complex on 4street while a police investigation was underway.A resident at the apartment complex said he was awakened by loud noises, but did not know what happened. He said there is a history of violence at the apartment complex.