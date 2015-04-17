Laurel mayor signs proclamation for National Crime Victims’ Rights month

In honor of National Crime Victims' Rights month, Laurel mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation during a ceremony to show the city's support for victims of violence.“We want to put it on people's minds that there are consequences and people hurt behind it,” Mayor Magee said.Kathy Ezell's son killed his brother nearly nine years ago.“It is the worst thing I could ever imagine to happen,” Ezell said.Addie Chinn's sister was also a victim of domestic violence. She said she's coping through her faith and the love of her family.“My sister Alice was killed by her husband of 20 years. To lose her was such a tragedy, but we're standing on the promises of God, “ Chinn said.During the ceremony, families members said they're healing by encouraging one another.“I may tell someone a word that may help them later one, and I've heard some words of comfort that have helped me," Chinn added.

National Crime Victims' Rights week runs April 19-25.

