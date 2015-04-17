On this day in history - April 17th, 1961

The U.S. supported Cuban-exile Brigade 2506 launches its amphibious attack against the Bay of Pigs in Cuba.

The Central Intelligence Agency came up with plans to overthrow Fidel Castro's Cuban government under President Dwight Eisenhower. These plans were passed to John F. Kennedy in January of 1961. The CIA accommodated, trained and supplied a group of exiled Cubans, creating Brigade 2506, the "blindado battalion."



The attack was quickly squashed by Castro's forces that included Soviet T-34 tanks, IS-2 tanks and Douglas B-26 Invader light bombers. The majority of Brigade 2506 were captured, and it would be over a year before over 1,000 prisoners were returned to the U.S.



The failure of the Bay of Pigs Invasion and the subsequent worldwide revelation that the U.S. was responsible became a political disaster for the Kennedy administration. After the Bay of Pigs, Soviet-Cuban relations became even stronger; the Cuban Missile Crisis happened only a year and a half later.



