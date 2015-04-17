Severe weather possible Saturday. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Severe weather possible Saturday.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms today with highs in the upper 70s.

A few showers and a possible thunderstorm this evening tapering off overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday with severe weather quite possible. Please play close attention to later forecasts concerning tomorrow. 

