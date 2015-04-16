April 16 forecast, Thunderstorms continue this weekend

Happy Thursday, everyone! We are tracking a few thunderstorms out there, mainly across the western counties of the Pine Belt. Places like Tylertown, Columbia and out toward Oak Vale are seeing most of the rain.

For tonight showers and storms will cruise by. Most will remain below "severe" criteria but one or two may pulse to severe levels. The main threats with storms tonight will be heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.

Tomorrow will start with a few showers and storms. Mainly to the south. Watch out for some heavy rain and lightning as you step out the door in the morning. If we can get enough thunderstorm activity going in the morning it may squash our chances for rain in the afternoon - but I wouldn't bet the farm on it. Look for a few passing showers and storms into the evening. Tomorrow afternoon and evening will look a lot like today.

Saturday we ramp up the severe weather threat. The cut-off Low pressure that we have been dealing with for the last few days will finally drift far enough to the east to give us an organized threat for severe weather. Right now, it looks like Saturday afternoon, evening and into the overnight hours will offer the biggest threat for severe weather. The main concerns are for very heavy rain, damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and an isolated tornado or two. The tornado threat will be watched very closely.

By Sunday, things will start to calm down, but there is some new evidence that we may have another round of regular Mississippi thunderstorms roll through in the afternoon. We'll watch that closely, too.

Afternoon highs each day will be around 80.