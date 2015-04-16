Pine Belt gears up for National Crime Victims' Rights week

The month of April recognizes National Crime Victims' Rights week.Sara Holifield with the Domestic Abuse Shelter in Laurel said the week is aimed at empowering the victims as well as engaging the community on this important issue.“National Victims' Crime week gives us an annual opportunity to engage the public in the struggle for victim's rights. I mean we do this every april and it's a way to recognize victims and let them know that they do have rights,” Holifield said.Holifield said the shelter has a number of events planned throughout the Pine Belt to bring awareness and honor crime victims.A special proclamation ceremony will be held Friday in Laurel in honor of National Crime Victims' Right Week, which runs April 19-25.

