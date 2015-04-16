Rain, rain, go away! - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Rain, rain, go away!

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
 More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today with highs in the mid 70's.

Showers and possible thunderstorms tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday and Saturday.

Slightly cooler and drier air is forecast to arrive by Monday. 

