April 15 forecast, Thunderstorms continue into the weekend

Good afternoon, everyone! A few storms are moving around south of a line from Columbia to Leakesville, but most of us are dry this afternoon and evening.

The cut-off low continues to spin around just to our west. It is pumping in moisture and instability giving us chances for rain until it passes. And it doesn't look like it will pass us until Sunday.

Tonight will look a lot like last night. Some clouds, some fog and temperatures in the mid 60s. Tomorrow, we'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, a few storms could be strong but severe weather isn't anticipated. That said, when dealing with a cut-off Low, almost anything is possible.

Friday things start to change. We may see a few storms in the morning. If so, redevelopment of storm in the afternoon isn't as likely. But showers and storms will be possible all day between some sunshine. Saturday looks like we could be dodging another round of very heavy rain and a few severe storms. Some may linger into the evening hours.

Afternoon highs each day will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.