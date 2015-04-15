Last minute tax tips for deadline day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Last minute tax tips for deadline day

Tax deadline is Wednesday Tax deadline is Wednesday
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -  If you haven't filed your 2014 tax returns, the deadline is Wednesday.

According to the IRS, there are still millions of tax returns that have not been filed, and those people who haven't filed could face penalties.

Cynthia Holland with Holland's Tax Services in Petal said the penalties can quickly add up after the deadline.

“It's a five percent penalty of whatever taxes you owe, and that can add up really fast on the returns,” Holland said.

Holland stresses contacting the IRS to make arrangements if you can't get your taxes filed by Wednesday.

“Ask for an extension, fill out the 4868, which is the extension to not have to pay your taxes until October 15,” Holland said.

If you don't have the money to pay, the IRS will work with you.

“You can always file a 9465 form which is asking them to let you set up an installment agreement with the IRS and pay it monthly," Holland said.

Holland said waiting until the last minute is always risky, so beware of scams, and remember that the IRS will never call or email you.

“They will always send a letter that has your personal information on it that you know about,” Holland said.

Post offices across Mississippi have extended their office hours for last minute filers.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly