Not as much rain today?

Don't expect as many showers and thunderstorms today as we are forecasting only about a 40-50% chance with highs around 80.

40% chance for a few showers tonight with lows in the mid 60's.Better chances for showers and thunderstorms returns for Thursday into Sunday.The good news is that Monday and Tuesday of next week looks much drier and cooler.