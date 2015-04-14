April 14 forecast, flash flooding concerns linger - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

April 14 forecast, flash flooding concerns linger

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
 Good afternoon, everyone! We continue to see lingering showers and a few thunderstorms in some of our eastern and southeastern counties. We still have flooding concerns and a few flood-related watches,warnings, and advisories. 

The cut-off low continues to spin around just to our west. It is pumping in moisture and instability giving us chances for rain until it passes.

Through tonight, things will clear out and we may even see a few peeks of moonlight overnight. The fog will roll in, so you may have to look quick if you want to catch a glance of the moon. Tomorrow, we'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, but it doesn't look like things will be quite as organized as today. That said, when dealing with a cut-off Low, almost anything is possible.

Thursday looks a lot like tomorrow. Hit and miss storms possible, some strong, very few severe.

Friday that changes. Friday night and into Saturday looks like we could be dodging another round of very heavy rain and a few severe storms. 

Afternoon highs each day will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

