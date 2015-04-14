On this day in history - April 14th, 1865

Only Booth's plan completely succeeded. On the night of April 4th, 1865, Booth entered the Presidential Box of Ford's Theatre and shot Lincoln in the back of the head at point-blank range with a Deringer pistol. Major Henry Rathbone, accompanying the President for his trip to the theatre, immediately tried to corral Booth and prevent his escape, but Booth stabbed Rathbone before he jumped over the box onto the stage. It is not known for certain if Booth actually said "sic semper tyrannis," Latin for "thus always to tyrants," when he landed on the stage or not.
A massive manhunt ensued, and John Wilkes Booth escaped to southern Maryland and into northern Virginia. He was hiding at Garrett's Farm when Union soldiers threatened to burn the barn that housed him; Booth refused to surrender and was shot.
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.