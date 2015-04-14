Keep that umbrella handy again today! - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Keep that umbrella handy again today!

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
 Showers and thunderstorms likely today with highs in the mid to upper 70's.


Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and then a chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.


More showers and thunderstorms are expected for the rest of the week so keep and umbrella handy at all times. 

