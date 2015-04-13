Rainy Week Ahead Check Out Today's Forecast

Be prepared to have an umbrella with you today and pretty much for rest of the week as a very wet weather pattern is shaping up for the Pine Belt. Showers and occasional thunderstorms are in the forecast every day through Sunday. This should keep our highs mainly in the upper 70's and our lows in the 60's.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on iPhone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather