Identity released of person killed in Jones County crash

A Jones County teen was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in the Glade Community.According to officials, Issac Holloway, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene by Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth.Authorities said, Around 3:57 p.m. Saturday emergency medical responders were dispatched to the 100 block of Orange Drive. Upon arrival firefighters found where a Dodge Dakota, driven by Holloway, and a Nissan Tittan, driven by an unidentified male driver, had collided at a curve just east of the Glade Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

