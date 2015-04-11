Laurel Main Street hosts "Touch a Truck"

Laurel Main Street hosted their annual "Touch a Truck" event in downtown Laurel Saturday.The event provided a unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types such as public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery and “cool” trucks all in one place.During the event, the children were taught about the equipment displayed and how these machines help serve the Laurel area.

Executive Director of Laurel Main Street, Judi Holifield said it's a family-friendly atmosphere that will also held fund upcoming projects in the city.

"What we're doing is raising money to help our business owners with amenities grants, and we're about to do a big landscaping project on one of our boulevards,"

Chamber Director Larkin Simpson said the city has a number of projects to help beautify the city.

"With this particular even we're putting in some new trees, landscaping green space downtown, just to beautify our city even more and create a atmosphere of growth and prosperity downtown.

Various vendors were on hand to provide food and activities for children.

