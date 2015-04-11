Jones County sponsors household hazardous waste day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County sponsors household hazardous waste day

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Jones county residents had the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste Saturday.  Hundreds attended the event at the fairgrounds in Laurel to dispose of things such as old appliances, prescription drugs, and other types of hazardous waste.

Various disposal companies were on hand to properly dispose of the waste.

Volunteer Allyson Knotts said it helps the Jones county area in an environmentally friendly way.

“It's environmentally friendly and it's also a wonderful economically way to clean up the area around your home, so it's part of keep Jones county beautiful as well as maintaining a safe area in your home.” Knotts said.

The program was hosted by Jones county volunteers and is the only county-wide household waste collection date schedule for this year. 

