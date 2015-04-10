Waynesboro man arrested for cocaine possession

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Laderius Devon Malley, 23, was arrested Wednesday after concerned citizens witnessed a man who appeared to be dealing drugs near the High Rise Apartments in Waynesboro.According to Investigator Don Hopkins, once police arrived to the scene, the suspect was found with a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance. Once the suspect was in custody another large bag of illegal drugs were discovered in his pocket.Hopkins said police recovered more than $500 cash and street value of drugs of $5,000.Officials said the white powdery substance tested positive for cocaine.Malley was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a counterfeit drug.





