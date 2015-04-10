April 10 forecast, soggy weekend could dampen your plans

Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area, though most of the strong to severe weather will be in our southern counties. If you live north of a line from Lumberton to Leakesville you're likely only going to see some rain and thunder.

By about 9pm most of the action will be east of our area completely. So your late evening plans are looking dry.

Saturday should remain mainly cloudy with peeks of sun by the afternoon. We'll also have to dodge some showers across our southern counties. No severe weather is anticipated tomorrow. Sunday we might see a few stronger storms develop, but the overall setup is a very summer-like pattern. Showers will be here and there with some heavy rain and gusty winds while the tornado threat is quite low.

Next week we transition back to a spring-like scenario with a few fronts moving through and chances for showers and storms.

Highs for the foreseeable future will be around 80.