Waynesboro police recover stolen vehicle

The Waynesboro police department recovered a Stolen 2006 Chevrolet Impala Friday that was reported stolen from a motel in Meridian around March 27.

Police said the vehicle was located in Waynesboro and seized.

Officials with the Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigations were notified of the recovery of the vehicle, and they notified the owner of the vehicle who came to the Waynesboro police department to pick the vehicle up.

Police did not release any information on the owner of the vehicle.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.