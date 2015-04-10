On this day in history - April 10th, 1925

F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is published.
The story of Jay Gatsby is told through a narrator named Nick Carroway, who tries to help Gatsby rekindle a lost love with Daisy Buchanan. The novel did not sell well during Fitzgerald's lifetime, but during World War II its sales increased tremendously.
Some believe The Great Gatsby is the great American novel. The Modern Library voted it the second best American novel of the twentieth century.
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.