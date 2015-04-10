On this day in history - April 10th, 1925

F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is published.

The story of Jay Gatsby is told through a narrator named Nick Carroway, who tries to help Gatsby rekindle a lost love with Daisy Buchanan. The novel did not sell well during Fitzgerald's lifetime, but during World War II its sales increased tremendously.



Some believe The Great Gatsby is the great American novel. The Modern Library voted it the second best American novel of the twentieth century.



