April 9 forecast, severe weather arrives tomorrow - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

April 9 forecast, severe weather arrives tomorrow

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Good afternoon, everyone! We're still tracking a weak cold front that will be moving through the area tomorrow. With it comes the chances for a few strong to severe storms.

For tonight, though, clouds and some clearing. A chance for a shower or storm is there, but isn't terribly high. I wouldn't cancel any evening plans. 

Friday we'll be dodging raindrops most of the day. A few showers and storms will try to hold together in the morning, but a bulk of the action will arrive after lunch. This is when we'll see the best bet for severe weather. Instability values will be adequate (CAPE values about 1500 J/Kg) and wind shear will be 'okay' (values between 25 and 45 kts) so we may see a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings issued for storms packing some heavy rains, gusty winds and small hail. The tornado threat for tomorrow is pretty low as low-level helicity values looking meager (less than 150m/s-2).

I know some of you are saying, "In English, Nick!"

In English: I would have a plan as to what you would do if a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for your area. And know what you would do if a tornado warning was issued. But no need to cancel plans or hide in your cellar tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be around 80.

Timeline:

6am - 10am: A few showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible in western areas. A strong storm is possible, but not likely.

10am - 2pm: Increased coverage of showers and storms. Moving from west to east. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Main threats heavy rain, wind and frequent lightning.

2pm - 6pm: Best chances for showers and storms. A few severe storms possible. 

6pm - 10pm: Storms moving out of the area.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly cloudy and humid with passing showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe this weekend outside of a storm that may brief pulse past the severe limit for wind gusts. Highs in the 70s and 80s. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:29:44 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:14 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:48:43 GMT
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly