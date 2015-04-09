April 9 forecast, severe weather arrives tomorrow

Good afternoon, everyone! We're still tracking a weak cold front that will be moving through the area tomorrow. With it comes the chances for a few strong to severe storms.

For tonight, though, clouds and some clearing. A chance for a shower or storm is there, but isn't terribly high. I wouldn't cancel any evening plans.

Friday we'll be dodging raindrops most of the day. A few showers and storms will try to hold together in the morning, but a bulk of the action will arrive after lunch. This is when we'll see the best bet for severe weather. Instability values will be adequate (CAPE values about 1500 J/Kg) and wind shear will be 'okay' (values between 25 and 45 kts) so we may see a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings issued for storms packing some heavy rains, gusty winds and small hail. The tornado threat for tomorrow is pretty low as low-level helicity values looking meager (less than 150m/s-2).

I know some of you are saying, "In English, Nick!"

In English: I would have a plan as to what you would do if a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for your area. And know what you would do if a tornado warning was issued. But no need to cancel plans or hide in your cellar tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be around 80.

Timeline:

6am - 10am: A few showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible in western areas. A strong storm is possible, but not likely.

10am - 2pm: Increased coverage of showers and storms. Moving from west to east. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Main threats heavy rain, wind and frequent lightning.

2pm - 6pm: Best chances for showers and storms. A few severe storms possible.

6pm - 10pm: Storms moving out of the area.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly cloudy and humid with passing showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe this weekend outside of a storm that may brief pulse past the severe limit for wind gusts. Highs in the 70s and 80s.