"Spice" use on the rise in the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

"Spice" use on the rise in the Pine Belt

Synthetic drug spice making people sick in the Pine Belt Synthetic drug spice making people sick in the Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The synthetic drug, spice, appears to be on the rise across the state and the Pine Belt.

According to Dr. John Nelson with Forrest General Hospital, they've seen several patients in just the past few days.

“We've seen a marked increase over the last four or five days. We had six yesterday,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the drug poses a number of health risks.

“Usually they exhibit confusion, agitation, paranoia; we've had two who were comatose."

Nelson said when patients come in after having used “spice,” it is sometimes hard for doctors to make a clear diagnosis.

“You don't know what's going on until they or their friends admit that they have been smoking spice.” Nelson added.

Officials at University Medical Center in Jackson have seen as many as 34 people suffering from the side effects of spice.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • More patients treated at UMMC for 'Spice' overdose

    More patients treated at UMMC for 'Spice' overdose

    Thursday, April 9 2015 3:44 PM EDT2015-04-09 19:44:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 9 2015 3:49 PM EDT2015-04-09 19:49:03 GMT
    Division of Public AffairsMore patients exhibiting symptoms related to an overdose of the designer drug “spice” have been seen at the University of Mississippi Medical Center's Emergency Department over the last two days.More >>
    Division of Public AffairsMore patients exhibiting symptoms related to an overdose of the designer drug “spice” have been seen at the University of Mississippi Medical Center's Emergency Department over the last two days.More >>

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly