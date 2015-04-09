"Spice" use on the rise in the Pine Belt

The synthetic drug, spice, appears to be on the rise across the state and the Pine Belt.According to Dr. John Nelson with Forrest General Hospital, they've seen several patients in just the past few days.“We've seen a marked increase over the last four or five days. We had six yesterday,” Nelson said.Nelson said the drug poses a number of health risks.“Usually they exhibit confusion, agitation, paranoia; we've had two who were comatose."Nelson said when patients come in after having used “spice,” it is sometimes hard for doctors to make a clear diagnosis.“You don't know what's going on until they or their friends admit that they have been smoking spice.” Nelson added.

