Waynesboro police search for drug suspect

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a search warrant led to a major drug bust and weapons recovery Monday.Police are searching for James Lee Hently, Jr., 23, also known as Lil James. According to Investigator Don Hopkins, Waynesboro police served a search warrant to a home on Gray Street in Waynesboro, based on information received from an investigation.Once entry was made into the residence agents recovered approximately $10,000 in street value of high quality marijuana, over $1,000 in illegal spice, $1,000 in cash and 3 loaded firearms along with extra ammunition, officials said.Hopkins said Hently is facing several felony charges in connection with this incident. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Waynesboro police department.

