April 8 forecast, severe weather possible Friday

Passing clouds and a wayward shower or storm this evening, but mainly a dry rest of the day today.

Better chances for rain tomorrow afternoon, though, it still isn't great. As the next front approaches it may offer just enough 'umph' to get a few storms off the ground, but it should be a mostly sunny day with passing cumulus clouds and temperatures in the 80s.

While the severe threat on Thursday is lower, we might still see a storm or two that is on the strong side. Main threats with storms on Thursday will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

Friday will start off stormy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A few storms will try to hang around into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Some of these storms could be severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, either.

Saturday we'll try to clear things out, but the clouds will likely stick around and so will a chance for rain - especially south. Highs will be in the 70s