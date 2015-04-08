On this day in history - April 8th, 1964

From Russia with Love, the second James Bond film, releases in the United States.

It is the first Bond movie to feature the arch-nemesis criminal organization SPECTRE. The plot of the film concerns SPECTRE's attempts to kill Bond in revenge for the death of Dr. No in the first movie. The Cold War features prominently in the film's story; the Cuban Missile Crisis happened less than two years before its U.S. release.



From Russia with Love was the last film John F. Kennedy saw in the White House on November 20th, 1963, two days before his assassination.



