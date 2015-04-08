"Rex" and "Miranda" had puppies

Laurel native Karl Cochran's got a special litter of puppies.

Cochran says the puppies' father was named Rex after a bag of dog food, and he says he named the mother after morning and noon anchor Miranda Beard.

Cochran joined Rex and Miranda by phone on News 7 Sunrise and you can see the interview about the puppies in the attached video.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

