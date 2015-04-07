April 7, Severe weather forecast changes

Good afternoon, folks! A slight change in the forecast as we look at the next five days. Some good, some not as good.

For tomorrow, we should remain mainly dry. I don't think we can rule out a shower or storm, but a vast majority of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the 80s.

Thursday it looks like we may start to see better chances for rain. I may be a little aggressive here, but I have bumped us up to a 50% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. While I think a main bulk of the action will be to our north, I have a sneaking suspicion a few storms will move through the Pine Belt. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s.

Thursday night and into Friday morning storms may become a little more widespread as the next cold front gets closer. Right now it appears as though it will slide through Friday morning. But the clouds and a chance for a few showers may linger into the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday I'm going to leave mostly dry for now, but we may have a few showers and storms in the area. Same with Sunday. Highs in the 70s and 80s.