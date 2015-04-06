April 6 forecast, passing showers now, severe threat later

A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms dot the landscape this afternoon.





This evening things will calm down and we'll end up with some patchy fog by morningThe next few days show plenty of passing clouds and some sunshine. Afternoon highs in the low 80s. There is a chance - albeit quite small - for a few storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Better rain chances show up Friday. We may have a few severe storms Friday with heavy rain, gusty wind, hail and an isolated tornado possible.





This weekend looks to be another good one. Afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sun.