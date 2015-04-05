Lamar County man drowns in pond

One man is dead after his body was found in a pond in Lamar County on Sunday.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the body was pulled from a farm pond off Rocky Branch Road.Rigel said concerned family members went to the pond around 1:45 p.m. Sunday where the victim was last seen fishing at the pond Saturday evening.Officials said family found the victim's belongings and called authorities. Rescue divers located the body around 3:45 p.m.The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin. Rigel said the body will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

