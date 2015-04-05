Gospel artist Tamela Mann sings at Easter service in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Gospel artist Tamela Mann sings at Easter service in Hattiesburg

Gospel artist Tamela Mann performed at an Easter service held at The University of Southern Mississippi. Photo Source WDAM Gospel artist Tamela Mann performed at an Easter service held at The University of Southern Mississippi. Photo Source WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Reed Green Coliseum on the campus of Southern Miss was transformed into a worship for a few hours Sunday.  The West Point Baptist Church held a special Easter service with more than 5,000 attendees.

Pastor Marcus Cathey said Easter service is always special.

"For Christians, resurrection is a time for celebration. Mainly we've been for given for our sins.  All of us acknowledge that we've come short of the glory of God in some form or fashion," Pastor Cathey said.

Special guest and gospel superstar, Tamela Mann echoed the pastor's message through song.  Mann said she's thankful for the opportunity she's been afforded to touch so many lives.

"I'm so grateful for everything that God has done and what he's doing in my life," Mann said.

Pastor Cathey said he wanted his message to spill out into the community so that every knows that change is possible. 

"I think in our city, there' some things that have just gotten rooted and people need to hear hope, people need to hear that change is possible, and that's what the resurrection affords, " Pastor Cathey added.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly