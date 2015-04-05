Gospel artist Tamela Mann sings at Easter service in Hattiesburg

Gospel artist Tamela Mann performed at an Easter service held at The University of Southern Mississippi. Photo Source WDAM

The Reed Green Coliseum on the campus of Southern Miss was transformed into a worship for a few hours Sunday. The West Point Baptist Church held a special Easter service with more than 5,000 attendees.

Pastor Marcus Cathey said Easter service is always special.

"For Christians, resurrection is a time for celebration. Mainly we've been for given for our sins. All of us acknowledge that we've come short of the glory of God in some form or fashion," Pastor Cathey said.

Special guest and gospel superstar, Tamela Mann echoed the pastor's message through song. Mann said she's thankful for the opportunity she's been afforded to touch so many lives.

"I'm so grateful for everything that God has done and what he's doing in my life," Mann said.

Pastor Cathey said he wanted his message to spill out into the community so that every knows that change is possible.

"I think in our city, there' some things that have just gotten rooted and people need to hear hope, people need to hear that change is possible, and that's what the resurrection affords, " Pastor Cathey added.

