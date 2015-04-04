Hattiesburg country club hosts military families for Easter egg hunt

Military families were honored Saturday at the Hattiesburg County Club's annual Easter egg hunt.

The event featured a number of family-friendly activities including pictures with the Easter bunny pony rides, food, and games.

Board President, Larry Doleac said this was a great way to honor the troops serving a camp shelby and their families.

"We're just so happy that we could make these kids happy today and give them somewhere to go for Easter because so many of them, I'm sure are away from home," Doleac said.

Lt. Col. Deidre Smith said it's difficult being away from home during special occasions, but she thanked the Hattiesburg Country Club for their continued support of military service.

"When you're away from home, from families at special times like Easter, when the community really steps up and honors soldiers and their families, it's just a moment of appreciation, and today it was a celebration," Lt. Col. Smith said.

In appreciation for all of their efforts, Lt. Col Smith presented the country with a special certificate on behalf of Camp Shelby during the event.

