Prom students admit underage drinking occurs during prom

Underage drinking is a concern for prom goers.

Prom season raises a number of safety concerns for students including underage drinking.



We spoke with a group of prom goers at Hattiesburg High School who said alcohol is available after prom.



“It's a tradition to drink after prom,” Bree Murphy said.



“It's really hard for us to just avoid all the underage drinking and things that happen at parties,” Tamara Myles said.



Murphy told us that she doesn't drink because she knows the dangers it poses.



“The festivities that go on after prom, it's extreme. I feel like if you are going to drink you should be smart about it,” Murphy added.



Officer Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said even if you think you can drive after drinking alcohol, don't chance it.



“Have enough courtesy for everybody that uses that highway to have someone come get you,” Officer Barfield said.



Barfield said for any student that just has that burning desire, they can even call him if they are too intoxicated.



“I will be more than willing to get out of my bed and take one home if it will save a life.” Officer Barfield added.

