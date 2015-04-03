Friday, April 3 forecast

Good afternoon, everyone! We are still tracking a cold front to the north that is going to slide through the Pine Belt this evening and into the overnight hours. With it comes the chance for showers and storms, though the threat for "severe" storms is waning slightly.





Here is some thoughts from the NOAA Storms Prediction Center: http://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/md/md0202.html





It looks like the first batch of storms will begin to develop around 7pm. These will be very isolated across our northern counties. Most of these storms will remain below severe limits but may pack some heavy rain, gusty wind, very small hail and frequent lightning.





As we move through the 10pm to 1am hours storms will begin to move from northwest to southeast through the area. These storms may pulse to severe levels with heavy rain, winds in excess of 55mph and hail up to the size of half-dollars. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, though the threat for tornadoes for us this time is a bit lower.





Storms should fall apart or clear the area by 3am. We may be left with some lingering drizzle or a rumble of thunder through 5am. After that point, your Easter Weekend is looking terrific! 70s and mostly sunny skies. Go find some eggs and eat some chocolate bunnies!



