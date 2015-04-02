Heidelberg Junior High school makes history

History has been made in the east jasper school district. For the 2013-2014 school year, the school increased their performance rating by 139 points, going from a "D" to an "A" rating.

This is the first time in the history of the east jasper school district that any school has reached such a high performance ratings.

Principal Ashley Green said hard work made it all possible.

"We did that by providing individual support to all students, teamwork within the teacher's communities and parents. By making sure that we provide intervention for those struggling learns, we can build and improve the achievement gaps," Principal Green said.

Green said she would like to thank the Elementary school for all of their hard work, as well as the school district for all of their support.

