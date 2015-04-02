On this day in history - April 2nd, 1970

The biographical drama Patton starring George C. Scott as the title general is released to theaters.

The film is based on two books about General George S. Patton with a script co-written by Francis Ford Coppola. Patton picks up where the general takes command of U.S. forces in North Africa after the Battle of Kasserine Pass. It tracks Patton across Sicily, detailing a series of incidents which pushed him out of favor with Allied High Command.



Patton's high profile and standing among German generals was used to great effect in Operation Quicksilver designed to fool Germany into believing the D-Day invasion would take place at Pas de Calais instead of Normandy. The movie then shows Patton's ascension back into favor and his drive across Europe in operations Overlord and Cobra, along with his reinforcement of Bastogne in the Battle of the Bulge.



Patton was nominated for ten Academy Awards including Best Actor for Scott. Scott became the first actor in Oscar history to decline the award.



