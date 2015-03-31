Domestic violence suspect caught by police in Waynesboro

Donald Burrage, 33, allegedly strangled his wife to the point of asphyxiation. Photo Source Waynesboro Police Department

A Waynesboro man wanted on a felony deomestic violence strangulation charge was arrested Monday.



According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Donald Burrage, 33, allegedly strangled his wife to the point of asphyxiation.

Authorities said through investigation, it was discovered that Burrage had returned to the Waynesboro area late last week and was hiding out at a local apartment complex within the city limits.

Investigator Don Hopkins said the Investigation Division went to the apartment in attempt to get Mr. Burrage to cooperate and surrender himself, but he refused.

A search warrant was later issued, and police found Burrage hiding in the bathroom inside the local apartment. Burrage was then taken into custody, officials said.

