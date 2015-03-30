2 alleged drug dealers nabbed by Laurel Narcotics Task Force

David Perry, 47, was arrested March 27 by the Laurel Narcotics Task Force. Photo Source LNTF

The Laurel Narcotics Division arrested two men March 27 for possession of narcotics.

Jason Jordan, 37, was arrested at a residence on South 7th Avenue in Laurel.

Officers recovered over 17-grams of crack cocaine and cash from Jordan's possession.

Officials said the street value is estimated to be up to $2,500.

Jordan is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

His bond was set Monday in Laurel Municipal Court at $20,000, but it was denied because Jordan was already out on bond for conspiracy to commit a crime, a charge that occurred back in November of 2014.

Officers from the task force also arrested 47-year-old David Perry on March 27.

Perry was arrested on General Pershing Street after officers found approximately 25-hits of heroin, 71 oxycodone pills and almost $6,000 in cash.

Perry is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school and possession of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school.

Perry's bond was set today in Laurel Municipal Court at $70,000.

