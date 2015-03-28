Columbia Strong holds Fill-A-Truck for tornado victims

The Columbia Strong organization held a Fill-A-Truck event at Walmart in Columbia Saturday.

People in the community were asked to bring in donations or households items to help in the storm recovery efforts.

Volunteers said they are still working hard to help the community of Columbia become stronger after the tornado that devastated so many lives.

"We don't want to put them back to the way they were before the storm. We want to make their lives better, we want to let them know they have friends in their town that they can turn to when they need somebody, " volunteer Maggie Ingram said.

If you would like to donate to Columbia Strong, call 601-674-HELP

