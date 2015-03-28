Columbia family uses loss to raise awareness for CDH

A family in Columbia hosted an event Saturday to raise awareness for Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia.

Hundreds packed Friendship Park in Columbia for a 5K Run/Walk, Fun Run for Kids and balloon release.

Sela Marie was born to David and Laura Anderson on March 14, 2014. She was diagnosed with CDH at only 20 weeks in-utero.

Little Sela spent 23 days with family and friends before she passed away.

The family has since turned their heartache into action, by raising awareness about their daughter's condition.

"The survival rate is only 50/50 and that's why I believe that so many people don't hear about it because some of the kids aren't here to tell the story,"Laura said.

Sela's father said they will split the proceeds between Cherubs, the association of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Research, and Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.

"Many babies are passing away every year, we just need to get it out there and let the people know and raise money for it, and help more research," David said.

