Columbia family uses loss to raise awareness for CDH - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Columbia family uses loss to raise awareness for CDH

Family holds event to raise awareness for CDH Family holds event to raise awareness for CDH
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - A family in Columbia hosted an event Saturday to raise awareness for Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia.

Hundreds packed Friendship Park in Columbia for a 5K Run/Walk, Fun Run for Kids and balloon release. 

Sela Marie was born to David and Laura Anderson on March 14, 2014.  She was diagnosed with CDH at only 20 weeks in-utero. 

Little Sela spent 23 days with family and friends before she passed away.  

The family has since turned their heartache into action, by raising awareness about their daughter's condition.

"The survival rate is only 50/50 and that's why I believe that so many people don't hear about it because some of the kids aren't here to tell the story,"Laura said.

Sela's father said they will split the proceeds between Cherubs, the association of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Research, and Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.

"Many babies are passing away every year, we just need to get it out there and let the people know and raise money for it, and help more research," David said.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly