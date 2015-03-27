Road closures planned for Hubfest in Hattiesburg

Preparations for one of the largest festivals in the pine belt are complete.

Hubfest begins Saturday morning and organizers are expecting more than 20,000 people to pack the streets of downtown Hattiesburg. A number of roads in the area will be closed, organizers said.

Roads that will be closed include:

Pine and Forrest Street

Front and Forrest Street

Along Mobile Street

Maine and Bushman Street

Pine, Forrest and Batson Street

Walnut and Bushman Street

