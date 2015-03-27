Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Waynesboro passes away

The pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Highway 184 East Monday night in Waynesboro has died from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Nai Hong Jiang, 18, had been in the care of University Medical Center in Jackson in critical condition since Tuesday morning.

The Waynesboro Police Department has completed the accident investigation, and no charges are expected to be filed, officials said.

Yang, who is originally from China, worked a the Yamato Chinese restaurant on Azalea Drive in Waynesboro. Police said he was walking there the night of the accident.

