Pedestrian struck by car in Waynesboro - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pedestrian struck by car in Waynesboro

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Waynesboro. A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Waynesboro.

A Waynesboro pedestrian is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, three individuals were walking on Highway 184 East wearing dark clothing. One individual was walking in the roadway pushing a grocery cart and was struck. The driver of the vehicle stated she did not see anyone in the roadway and only realized she had struck something when she heard the collision.  

Officials said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown from Waynesboro to University Medical Center in Jackson where he is currently in ICU in critical condition. 

Waynesboro investigators said the investigation is ongoing,and no charges have been filed at this time.  

Names of the involved parties have yet to be released.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly