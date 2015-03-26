Pedestrian struck by car in Waynesboro

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Waynesboro.

A Waynesboro pedestrian is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, three individuals were walking on Highway 184 East wearing dark clothing. One individual was walking in the roadway pushing a grocery cart and was struck. The driver of the vehicle stated she did not see anyone in the roadway and only realized she had struck something when she heard the collision.

Officials said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown from Waynesboro to University Medical Center in Jackson where he is currently in ICU in critical condition.

Waynesboro investigators said the investigation is ongoing,and no charges have been filed at this time.

Names of the involved parties have yet to be released.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.