United Way of Southeast MS receives grant

This is a news release from the United Way of Southeast MS

The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation will give $4,217 to the United Way of Southeast MS. The Bob James United Way Endowment Fund was created by James' widow, Gwen James, in 2001. Ms. Gwen James established the fund in memory her husband, Bob, who had a passion for the work of our local United Way. This endowment fund will support the operations of our local United Way forever.

This fund shows how our local Community Foundation and the United Way of Southeast MS work together to enhance the quality of life in the Pine Belt area.

In attendance will be the United Way of Southeast Mississippi Board of Directors, Gwen James, the Fund Representative, David Fortenberry, President of the Greater PineBelt Community Foundation, Theresa Erickson, Executive Director of the Greater PineBelt Community Foundation, and Traci Fowler, Executive Director of the United Way of Southeast MS.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.