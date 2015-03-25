Former FBI agent warns of the dangers of social media and terror - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Former FBI agent warns of the dangers of social media and terrorists

Isis using social media to spread target U.S. military members Isis using social media to spread target U.S. military members
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It is estimated that more than a billion people use some form of social media, and many people post personal information on sites like facebook.

 Terrorist groups like Isis are also using social media to spread propaganda and track down U.S. military members.  The terrorist organization recently sent out a "kill list" targeting 100 U.S.  military men and women, so now military members are being urged to be careful on social media.

Former FBI special agent Gil Torrez said the threats should not be taken lightly.

"The fact that the list was generated and there were actual names and information there, it needs to be a concern," Torrez said.

Dr. Mary Lou Sheffer, Associate Professor of Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern Mississippi, said its' never safe to post personal information online.

"If someone wants to harm you in some way, you're giving them a road map to who you are what you're doing, where you've been," Dr. Sheffer added.

Torrez agreed, and said anyone can get online and track your every move. 

"Why is it so important that people know your date of birth, or you're going to be gone from home a couple of days," Torrez said. 

Dr. Sheffer said once information is posted, it's can always be accessed, even if you delete it.

