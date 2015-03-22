Columbia Strong holds dedication for completion of tornado damaged home

removated home following tornado that hit in Columbia three months ago

The Columbia Strong organization held a special dedication ceremony for the rebuilding of its second home following the tornado that hit three months ago.

The home was completed with the help of Mennonite Disaster Services and Christian Aid Ministries.

Jodi Williamson is a volunteer with the Columbia Strong organization. She said it has been a rewarding experience helping neighbors in need.

"This has been the most amazing experience of my life," Willamson said.

This is the first major rebuilding effort that the organization has completed. Homeowner LaSandra Franklin said it has been a life-changing experience for her family.

"I just want to say I'm thankful. They didn't only rebuild my house back, they rebuilt my spirit back."

Williamson said the organization is still in need of help with their rebuilding efforts. If you would like to donate, you can call 601-674-HELP.

